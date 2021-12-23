Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Confluent news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $10,370,020.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,737,839 shares of company stock worth $140,054,570 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,491,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,553,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

CFLT stock opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.53. Confluent has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

