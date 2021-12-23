Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) SVP John L. Harper Sells 700 Shares

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) SVP John L. Harper sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $20,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $44.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Construction Partners by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after buying an additional 275,179 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 211.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 137.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 33,811 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Bank of America cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

