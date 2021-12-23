ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Insider Sells $22,053.00 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 7,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $22,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WISH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 391.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 76,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 519.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

