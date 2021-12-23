Contrasting DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) & NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive N/A N/A N/A NantHealth -94.48% N/A -19.05%

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and NantHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $358.34 million 1.99 $53.62 million N/A N/A NantHealth $73.17 million 1.74 -$56.33 million ($0.54) -2.04

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than NantHealth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of NantHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DoubleDown Interactive and NantHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00 NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

DoubleDown Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 90.97%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than NantHealth.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats NantHealth on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc. is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in July 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

