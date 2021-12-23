Contrasting Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) & Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petros Pharmaceuticals -53.76% -73.47% -22.74% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals -14,004.55% -47.29% -37.19%

9.7% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.8% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Petros Pharmaceuticals and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 0 4 1 0 2.20

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. Given Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Petros Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petros Pharmaceuticals $9.56 million 6.28 -$20.59 million N/A N/A Lexicon Pharmaceuticals $24.00 million 26.06 -$58.57 million ($0.48) -8.75

Petros Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Petros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals beats Petros Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. It also offers prescription medication, such as Stendra for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction; and vacuum erection devices. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes. The company was founded by Brian P. Zambrowicz and Arthur T. Sands on July 7, 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

