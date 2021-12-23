Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives $158.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.40.

Several research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.13. 16,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Copart has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.29.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Copart by 1.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Copart by 0.4% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

