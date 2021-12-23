Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) & Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Financial Analysis

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and Agile Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals -2,856.56% -60.39% -36.46% Agile Therapeutics -2,072.43% -231.16% -124.89%

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and Agile Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals $3.94 million 21.68 -$111.27 million ($0.41) -1.66 Agile Therapeutics $750,000.00 87.76 -$51.85 million ($0.78) -0.70

Agile Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corbus Pharmaceuticals. Corbus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agile Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.6% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and Agile Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 3 1 0 2.25 Agile Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 266.46%. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.38, indicating a potential upside of 523.85%. Given Agile Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agile Therapeutics is more favorable than Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agile Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals beats Agile Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in April 2009 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

