Coreto Price Reaches $0.0203 (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Coreto has a total market cap of $4.64 million and $83,809.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coreto has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Coreto coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.62 or 0.08077180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,816.74 or 1.00060864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00074316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00053667 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coreto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.