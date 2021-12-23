Cormark Raises Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$166.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Cormark from C$159.00 to C$166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMO. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.75.

BMO stock opened at C$135.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$135.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$130.10. The stock has a market cap of C$87.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$94.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$141.37.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

