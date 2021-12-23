Cortland Associates Inc. MO Buys 979 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $21,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in salesforce.com by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,613 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.94. 70,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,831,005. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.18 billion, a PE ratio of 139.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 554,668 shares of company stock valued at $157,395,937. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

