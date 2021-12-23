Cortland Associates Inc. MO Raises Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. CIT Group makes up approximately 6.0% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned 1.06% of CIT Group worth $54,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CIT Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CIT Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CIT Group by 1,159.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 562,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 517,869 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CIT Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in CIT Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT Group stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $53.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,262. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $56.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.49.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

In related news, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $400,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,158 shares of company stock worth $1,869,067 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

