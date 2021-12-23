Corundum Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Corundum Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after buying an additional 1,240,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after acquiring an additional 862,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after acquiring an additional 256,130 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after acquiring an additional 201,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31,801.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 197,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $278.10. 22,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,884. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.36. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $224.35 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

