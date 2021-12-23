Corundum Group Inc. Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,611 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 563,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 730,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.91. 11,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.53.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

