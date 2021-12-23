Corundum Group Inc. Has $434,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in FedEx by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,363,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,327,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in FedEx by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $255.52. 20,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.97. The company has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus dropped their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

