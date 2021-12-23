Corundum Group Inc. Has $622,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after buying an additional 22,253 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 76.8% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 47,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,463,202. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

