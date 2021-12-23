Corundum Group Inc. Sells 994 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Corundum Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 14.7% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $304.29. 15,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,515. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

