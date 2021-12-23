Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

CMRE has been the subject of several other reports. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of CMRE opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. Costamare has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $216.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costamare will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,758,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,204,000 after purchasing an additional 75,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 95,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,285,000 after purchasing an additional 157,787 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Costamare by 3.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 747,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Costamare by 199.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 598,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 398,311 shares during the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

