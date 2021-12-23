Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Trimmed by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.5% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $550.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,286. The firm has a market cap of $244.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $518.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $566.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

