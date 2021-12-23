Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Couchbase stock opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.23.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $33,534,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $31,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $21,768,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $18,290,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $10,863,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

