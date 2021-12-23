Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Down to $23.42

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.42, but opened at $22.73. Couchbase shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 9,019 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BASE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

