Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn Sells 7,853 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $1,226,167.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Wednesday, November 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total value of $11,125,500.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $12,490,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $157.33 on Thursday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.16.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 26,110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.