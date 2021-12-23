Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Sells $170,192.60 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.33. 1,148,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Truist decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,959,000 after purchasing an additional 517,724 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,759,000 after acquiring an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after acquiring an additional 294,073 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,870,000 after acquiring an additional 232,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,829,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.