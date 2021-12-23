COVA (COVA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,826.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 73.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a market cap of $250,548.92 and $2,826.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, COVA has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00042158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.11 or 0.00210142 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

