Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Purchases 2,800 Shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Apyx Medical accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 0.73% of Apyx Medical worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 111,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Apyx Medical Co. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

