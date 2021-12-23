Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 98.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 377,700 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 742.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 120.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $192.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.47 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

