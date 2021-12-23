Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Sells 82,450 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 376,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,450 shares during the period. Aspen Aerogels accounts for about 6.4% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $17,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 280,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 100,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $1,922,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

ASPN stock opened at $52.59 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASPN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

