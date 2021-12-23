Credit Suisse Group Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$57.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$57.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$68.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$66.41.

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$53.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$44.09 and a 12 month high of C$59.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.10. The company has a market cap of C$24.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$338.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$373.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total transaction of C$2,522,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,946. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

