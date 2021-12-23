Credit Suisse Group Cuts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$10.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LUN. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a C$11.50 price target (down previously from C$12.20) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.52.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

TSE LUN opened at C$9.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.56 and a 12 month high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 10.8999993 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at C$5,069,594.51.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.