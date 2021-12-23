Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.06

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 6502181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.26.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. Equities analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 131,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 27,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

