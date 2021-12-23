Critical Analysis: Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) and Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Liberty Broadband and Troika Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Broadband 0 0 4 0 3.00 Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus target price of $200.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.81%. Given Liberty Broadband’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Liberty Broadband is more favorable than Troika Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Broadband and Troika Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Broadband 78.43% 6.66% 4.15% Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.6% of Liberty Broadband shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Troika Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Liberty Broadband shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Broadband and Troika Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Broadband $50.71 million 538.52 $397.62 million $3.30 46.86 Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Liberty Broadband has higher revenue and earnings than Troika Media Group.

Summary

Liberty Broadband beats Troika Media Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Troika Media Group Company Profile

Troika Media Group, Inc. a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services. The company also provides brand fundamentals development, brand voice and personality development, marketing strategy, public relations, crisis management, and physical and digital experiential services. It serves fashion, beauty, jewelry/watches, beverage alcohol, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, consumer goods, telco, tech, sports, and automotive industries, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California.

