Critical Contrast: ACNB (ACNB) vs. The Competition

ACNB (NASDAQ: ACNB) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ACNB to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get ACNB alerts:

This table compares ACNB and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 29.23% 11.56% 1.13% ACNB Competitors 28.83% 12.43% 1.27%

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. ACNB pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ACNB has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ACNB and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $105.22 million $18.39 million 8.56 ACNB Competitors $1.21 billion $218.31 million 12.12

ACNB’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ACNB. ACNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

ACNB has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB’s peers have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ACNB and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A ACNB Competitors 2151 8949 7250 510 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 11.12%. Given ACNB’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ACNB has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.8% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of ACNB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ACNB peers beat ACNB on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About ACNB

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.