Crown (CRW) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,341.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Crown has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $1,341.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,982.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.21 or 0.00894849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.00252142 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00024552 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003143 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,712,918 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.