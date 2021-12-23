CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG lifted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1,067.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,100 shares during the quarter. CubeSmart accounts for approximately 3.0% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,920,000 after acquiring an additional 559,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,970,000 after acquiring an additional 787,658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,882,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,443,000 after acquiring an additional 465,249 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,264,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,117,000 after buying an additional 516,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $56.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.23.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 123.64%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

