Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Cumulus Media posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7,400%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.19. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $237.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CMLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $10.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 50,661 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,041 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the second quarter worth about $1,009,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

