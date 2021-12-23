CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CVAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.50.

CureVac stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. CureVac has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of CureVac by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

