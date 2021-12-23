CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Equities analysts expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to post sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE:CVI traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.52. 9,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,239. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in CVR Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

