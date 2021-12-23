CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 72,846 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.6% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in CVS Health by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in CVS Health by 36.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $201,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $100.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $102.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

