Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Cytek BioSciences stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.05. 161,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,096. Cytek BioSciences has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.23.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $205,686,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $39,711,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $9,514,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $7,024,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

