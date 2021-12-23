Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.21. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $170,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,064,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,736 shares of company stock worth $9,683,661 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,123,000 after purchasing an additional 108,816 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after purchasing an additional 585,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,725 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

