Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.86

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 1831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

About Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

