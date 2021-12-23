Daniel Earl Smith Buys 1,000 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $58.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $58.86.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 175.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 425.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

