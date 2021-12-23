Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

DANOY opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

