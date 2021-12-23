Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.69

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $2.02. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 8,545,497 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,941,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 525,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 82.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 256,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 346.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 251,440 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 1,349.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 237,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $303,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.