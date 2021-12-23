Datarius Credit (DTRC) Achieves Market Cap of $27,441.62

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Datarius Credit has a total market capitalization of $27,441.62 and $505.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00040867 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00207991 BTC.

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

DTRC is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

