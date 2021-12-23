David Wolf Acquires 4,900 Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Director David Wolf purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.05 per share, with a total value of C$10,050.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,769,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,629,964.99.

David Wolf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, David Wolf sold 22,100 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$46,381.27.

On Wednesday, December 1st, David Wolf sold 150,800 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$316,619.68.

Shares of CVE:HTL traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 36,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,265. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.31 and a 52 week high of C$2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$294.44 million and a PE ratio of 85.42.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

