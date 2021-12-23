Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Brokerages expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to post $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.42.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $8.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $356.53. The company had a trading volume of 529,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,419. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.89. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $276.70 and a 12-month high of $451.49.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total transaction of $180,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,558 shares of company stock worth $9,275,941 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,154,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,445,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 52,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

