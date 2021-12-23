Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $404.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

DE stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $349.21. 51,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,418. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.34 and its 200 day moving average is $353.49. The firm has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $262.85 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company's stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

