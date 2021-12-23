Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.98 Billion

Analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to announce sales of $8.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.24 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $3.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 126.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $29.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.65 billion to $30.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $41.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.49 billion to $43.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,468,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,608,764. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

