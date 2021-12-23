Denis R. Burger Purchases 10,000 Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) Director Denis R. Burger acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $14,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

APTO opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter worth $135,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

