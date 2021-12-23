DePay Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $52,827.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, DePay has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. DePay has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $52,827.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00057470 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.18 or 0.08045930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,805.94 or 0.99941974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00073412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00053951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006933 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.